"Pakistan is reaping what it sowed," Defence Expert Anil Gaur on Islamabad rally by Imran Khan supporters

New Delhi [India] November 26 : In the light of protests in Pakistan by the Tehreek-e-Insaf party headed by the country's former premier Imran Khan, defence expert Anil Gaur has opined that the country is now reaping what it sowed and that the recent demonstrations indicate that democracy cannot be suppressed.

Gaur noted that Imran Khan was removed by various forces, which triggered massive unrest in the country.

"Pakistan is reaping what it sowed. Basically, Imran Khan was removed by... the regime change, George Soros and others. Because Imran Khan was perceived to be going closer to China and Russia, and therefore they wanted him removed. And this is a direct result of that. The way Imran Khan was removed on corruption charges and now he's been exonerated. There is no judgment against him that he has done any act of treason or anything at all. We saw when he was imprisoned, removed, how the public anger against the army, where the corps commander's house was also burned down and others and all took place. Now this is in continuation to that," he said.

Gaur said that Pakistani people are fed up of army and the ISI, which has resulted in a civil war-like situation in the country.

"You cannot suppress democracy anymore in Pakistan because Pakistan public is now fed up with the dictators of the army and the ISI and the deep state. And therefore, we see there's a civil war-like situation. We see what is happening in Balochistan. We see what is happening in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir. And we see what is happening in Peshawar, where recently there have been about five to seven rangers killed over there by these militants. No one wants a regime which is suppressive. And this Pakistan leadership must realize and have proper elections and get back Imran Khan," he said.

Meanwhile, in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally, which demands the release of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, at least four Pakistan Rangers personnel were killed when a vehicle ran them over on Srinagar Highway. In addition, five others, including police officers, were injured in the incident. According to ARY News, citing security sources, 25 policemen have been killed, and more than 100 others have been injured in the violent protests since they began on November 24.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police officers by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

