Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold nationwide strike against power tariff hike

Lahore [Pakistan], August 27 : In response to growing public criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) agreed on Sunday to stage a nationwide strike against rising electricity rates on September 2, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) gathering at Mansoorah, Lahore, under the leadership of party leader Sirajul Haque.

JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said in a statement that committees have been formed for a nationwide protest against rising electricity costs on September 2, according to ARY News.

The spokesperson stated that Sirajul Haque will meet with trade associations tomorrow and that everyone in the nation will take part in the strike. He also praised businesspeople and dealers for their support of strikes.

The next five days will see further nonviolent demonstrations against inflation, according to Qaiser Shareef, ARY News reported.

Protests against the exorbitant electricity prices have spread across the entire nation, from Karachi to Khyber, and some protests are now turning violent.

People in Karachi demonstrated against the excessive bills that K-Electric, the city's only electricity provider, gave out. People expressed their displeasure when their bills exceeded their pay.

