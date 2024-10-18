Pakistan: Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement pays tribute to Goro Sindhi, demands death sentence for killers

Karachi [Pakistan], October 18 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) held commemorative events throughout Sindh on Friday, to honor its central leader, Goro Sindhi, who died in August after being attacked by individuals JSFM believes to be affiliated with Pakistani state agents.

In a collective demand, JSFM's central chairman, Suhail Abro, and activists across Sindh called for the arrest of all individuals named in Goro Sindhi's FIR and urged the courts to deliver justice by sentencing the killers to death.

Activists lit candles in front of his photograph to pay tribute to his sacrifices, while gatherings across various cities included singing the national anthem and showering flowers in his memory. Participants pledged to follow his path, making his struggle a lasting example.

In an online address from London, JSFM's central chairman, Suhail Abro, paid tribute to Goro Sindhi, who was attacked on August 19, 2024, in Pakistan's Hyderabad by state agents.

He succumbed to his injuries on August 25, 2024, at the Trauma Center in Karachi. After his death, the JSFM announced a 10-day mourning period during which activists raised black flags at their homes and wore black armbands.

Abro highlighted the similarities between the attack on Goro Sindhi and the assassination of Shaheed Shafi Muhammad Karnani, noting that both leaders were targeted by state agents while on the road. He stated, "We hold the state responsible for his assassination, carried out through various local agents."

Suhail Abro emphasized Goro Sindhi's significant contributions over the past two years, mentioning his active participation in rallies for missing persons, protests against the forced religious conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, and the defence of Sindh's unity.

He also noted Goro's involvement in protests against the exploitation of Karoonjhar Mountain and the rally against enforced disappearances on August 30 last year. He said, "Goro Sindhi was always at the forefront of our movement,"

Suhail Abro said, "He faced multiple FIRs for his participation in rallies celebrating the birthdays and anniversaries of Saen GM Syed. His activism put him on the state's radar for a long time, leading to a life marked by imprisonment, hiding, hardships, and sacrifices."

He stated that Goro Sindhi was killed shortly after he met injured national workers in Kotri as part of his national duty.

