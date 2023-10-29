Pakistan: Journalist injured as unknown assailants open fire on motorcycle

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 : A journalist was injured after he fell from his motorbike after unknown gunmen opened fire on him on Rawalpindi Road here on Saturday, Dawn reported, citing the police.

The journalist, Yasir Shah, was returning to Kohat after covering the Urs of Pir of Mukhad Sharif in Punjab, across the Indus River.

Azmatullah Wazir, assistant commissioner Usman Ashraf, and SP investigations Jameelur Rehman paid him a visit at the KDA Hospital. The journalist was unharmed in the attack, but he was injured when he fell off his motorcycle, reported Dawn.

According to SP Rehman, the police have initiated an operation in Gumbat tehsil to apprehend the attackers.

The reporter informed his colleagues that he and his cameraman had crossed the Indus River to cover the urs. He claimed that two motorbike riders started fire on them as soon as they entered Gumbat tehsil of Kohat from the Punjab side.

He further said that they couldn't identify the offenders, who had fled the scene into the streets. Shah claimed that he and the videographer both fell from the motorbike. The Kohat Press Club and the Kohat Union of Journalists also denounced the heinous act.

Gumbat police have opened an investigation into the case.

