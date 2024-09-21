Pakistan: JUI-F chief says constitutional amendments being introduced to "protect" govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the proposed constitutional amendments were being introduced 'protecting' the government, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman pledged to stop wrong decisions or legislation in the parliament.

He said, "The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system."

Stressing that protecting fundamental rights is "crucial" the JUI-F chief said that parliament should be involved in this process. He said that JUI-F members did not agree with the government's proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman voiced concerns over the formation of a constitutional court, citing potential 'mala fide intentions'.

He further said, "We agree with the idea of a constitutional court, but we suspect mala fide intention. The judicial structure is being formed in a way that could target opponents," according to an ARY News report.

Rehman said that Pakistan has been weakened under the 'selected' regime. He asserted that the Pakistani government has abandoned the issues of common man and that the Parliament has not been able to represent the aspirations of people.

He said, "Current assemblies are not truly representative of the people. It is very unfortunate that the lawmakers are not elected by the people of Pakistan but some other forces."

He also reiterated the JUI-F's demand for fresh elections in Pakistan. Earlier on September 18, Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the draft of the constitutional amendments, calling it 'unacceptable and unviable '.

Speaking to journalists while leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser's residence, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the PTI party has thoroughly reviewed the proposed constitutional amendments and found them lacking.

Qaiser hosted a luncheon in honour of Maulana Fazalur Rehman. PTI Chairman Barrister Gahar Ali Khan and others were also present at the luncheon, according to ARY News report.

He said, "We have completely rejected the government's draft. Endorsing these amendments would be a betrayal of the nation's trust."

JUI-F chief lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government for sharing the draft of the amendment with only few individuals, adding that the shared document was not a draft but something else. He further said, "We have reviewed what was shared, and found it as unacceptable."

