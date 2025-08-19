Pakistan: Karachi rains trigger power outages, traffic disruptions; authorities declare emergency

Karachi [Pakistan], August 19 : Heavy rainfall in various parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning led to widespread power outages and traffic disruptions, prompting local authorities to declare a rain emergency, Dawn reported.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Karachi Traffic Police at 8:11 am, rain caused significant slowdowns across major roads in the city, including Sharea Faisal and the National Highway. The advisory urged Citizens to drive cautiously, avoid sudden braking, maintain slow speeds, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles, Dawn reported.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah directed the district administration, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the health department, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert. "All Deputy Commissioners should be present in the field with their staff," he said, while ordering the immediate drainage of rainwater and close coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and PDMA, according to Dawn.

PMD forecasted intermittent rains to continue throughout the day, with the minimum temperature expected at 28 degrees Celsius and humidity at 85 per cent. As of 8 am, Saadi Town recorded the highest rainfall at 35.8mm, followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar at 33.3mm, Nazimabad at 26mm, and other parts of the city registering between 1mm and 7mm, Dawn reported.

Separately, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab declared a rain emergency through a notification, cancelling all types of leave for essential services departments. The order directed municipal services, the fire brigade, and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) to establish a Rain Emergency Cell.

Meanwhile, Karachi East Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Farrukh Ali instructed Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure drainage, traffic flow, and take immediate steps to handle emergencies. "Clear orders have been issued to all SDPOs and SHOs to remain present in their respective areas, ensure drainage, traffic flow and take immediate steps to deal with any emergency," the DIG's Media Cell said in a statement cited by Dawn.

It added that "police are with the public at all times in all weathers," while urging citizens to avoid unnecessary movement during bad weather and contact 15 or the nearest police station in emergencies.

The traffic police also reported water accumulation at the Nazimabad Underpass, leading to traffic diversion on Hakim Ibne Sina Road. Spokesperson Saeed Arain said there was "no traffic problem", adding, "Traffic police are present and managing traffic flow."

Monsoon rains, which typically fall between June and September, are vital for replenishing water supplies but often trigger urban flooding, landslides, and displacement in vulnerable parts of the region.

