Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 9 : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued a ban preventing public employees from participating in events or rallies organised by the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), according to an official notification released on Tuesday.

This notification, sent to all provincial departments, warned civil servants against any involvement with banned organisations, including physical, financial, or covert participation, with violators facing legal consequences.

At the same time, the federal government has placed PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen and 44 others on the Fourth Schedule under Section 11EE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, further tightening restrictions on the group, Express Tribune reported.

Previously, the Balochistan government enacted a 90-day ban on Pashteen's entry into the region. The Balochistan Home Department's notification stated that this ban would restrict Pashteen's access to Balochistan until November 20 of this year, asserting that it was implemented "in the best interest of public peace and security."

These latest bans on the PTM have escalated the existing tensions between the movement and the government, highlighting deeper issues related to Pashtun rights and state authority in Pakistan.

Notably, the PTM works to advocate for the Pashtun community's rights and aims to address concerns such as enforced disappearances and military actions in tribal areas, yet it continues to face increasing restrictions on its activities.

Despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister assuring full security for their camp, police launched a midnight raid on the Jirga organizers, setting their tents on fire and continuing to attack, arrest, and detain peaceful activists gathered at the site.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has announced a national Jirga gathering scheduled for October 11, 2024, in the Khyber district to address ongoing issues of violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, seeking solutions to these critical problems. The state of Pakistan has resorted to oppressive measures due to fears of Pashtun unity in its quest for peace.

Founded in 2018, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is a grassroots initiative focused on advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. Under the leadership of Manzoor Pashteen, the PTM arose in response to human rights abuses faced by Pashtuns, such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and dangers from landmines in their regions.

