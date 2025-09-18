Pakistan: KP CM Gandapur warns 'hypocrites' within Tehreek-e-Insaf, blames propaganda for party's setbacks

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 : Chief Minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, has issued a stern warning to elements within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), admitting the presence of "hypocrites" in the party and accusing them of causing internal damage, Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Gandapur stated that certain individuals in the party were acting with hidden agendas and cautioned them against undermining PTI's mission.

"I am warning them that you are harming the party; our first goal is to unite and protect the country and the Constitution," Gandapur said, as quoted by Geo News.

Expressing concern over internal divisions, he blamed "false allegations and political propaganda" for PTI's recent setbacks, adding that party meetings have been disrupted due to these internal rifts, as reported by Geo News.

Gandapur, known for his outspoken stance, recently acknowledged the existence of factions within PTI but denied any personal role in creating them and criticised his detractors for merely levelling accusations instead of actively contributing to the party's cause.

He also criticised those who confine activism to social media, saying that brief videos or phoney accounts don't lead to revolutions, Geo News reported.

Referring to his efforts for the release of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, Gandapur said, "No one has made as many efforts as I have to bring the PTI founder out [of jail]; big marches and rallies in the country's history have been held, [but] can anyone fight the state?" as quoted by Geo News.

On the matter of political dialogue, he echoed Imran Khan's position, emphasising that talks must be held with those who hold real power.

"If you are ready for negotiations, then sit down and talk, the talk will be with the one who has the authority, our government was overthrown, were Afghan refugees responsible for this? We are trying in our province to send Afghan refugees back with honour and tradition," Gandapur said.

Gandapur's comments come amid ongoing political and legal challenges for PTI. Several senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, remain in custody over multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, when party supporters allegedly attacked military installations following Imran Khan's arrest in 2023.

Despite facing crackdowns and mass arrests, PTI continues to attempt public mobilisation, though efforts to hold rallies have been repeatedly obstructed.

Recently, the party has also begun resigning from various parliamentary committees in both the National Assembly and Senate, a political manoeuvre aimed at increasing pressure as part of the PTI founder's broader strategy.

