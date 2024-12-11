Pakistan: Kurram district faces severe shortages amid ongoing security crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 11 : Kurram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is facing severe shortages amid an ongoing security crisis. The Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, which convened to address the escalating situation, was unable to reach an agreement on December 10, Geo News reported.

The discussions, which have been ongoing for nearly a week, will continue today, with a focus on restoring peace and reopening the region's main highway, which remains blocked due to security concerns.

The deteriorating security situation in Kurram has significantly disrupted daily life. Residents are struggling to access essential services as the region faces a severe shortage of food, petrol, and medical supplies. Gas shortages have led to the closure of tandoors and restaurants, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the local community.

During his address at the grand jirga, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif called for unity and cooperation to restore peace in the region. "Hatred must be eliminated for peace to prevail," he stated. Saif assured attendees that the provincial government was taking steps to address the crisis, such as delivering medicines by helicopter and exploring the possibility of restoring air travel services to the region, reported Geo News.

He emphasised the urgent need to remove private bunkers from the central highway and disarm the area of heavy weaponry. Saif also pointed out that while both tribes in the region seek peace, some groups have vested interests in sustaining the conflict.

He argued that these interests could only be uncovered with public cooperation. He committed to taking strong action against those obstructing peace efforts and urged the participants to work toward a lasting solution to the conflict. Saif expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement would hold in the long term.

The KP Chief Minister's aide also highlighted the establishment of a committee, led by CM Ali Amin Gandapur, to oversee the peace process between the warring tribes. District Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud outlined ongoing efforts to restore normalcy and assist the affected residents. However, locals stressed the importance of a sustainable resolution, particularly advocating for the permanent reopening of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway to ensure lasting peace.

Following last month's violence, which claimed over 130 lives, elected representatives from Kurram district called on the government to initiate a de-weaponisation campaign in both lower and upper Kurram, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided relief supplies worth PKR 150 million to the deputy commissioner of Kurram for distribution among victims of the violence. The All Parties Conference (APC) last week raised concerns about the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing more than 200 deaths in Kurram unrest this year.

The APC criticised ineffective governance at both the federal and provincial levels and demanded urgent actions, including the release of funds allocated for tribal districts under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which has been stalled for over two years.

