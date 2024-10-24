Pakistan: Lawyers protest against police force over torture of colleague

Karachi [Pakistan], October 24 : Lawyers protested over the non-registration of the case by Pakistan's Mehmoodabad police along Karachi streets against the alleged torture of their fellow lawyer and his family on Wednesday evening.

As reported by The Dawn, the traffic police stated that the protest was staged around 3:15 pm on Korangi Road near Kala Pull.

Karachi Bar Association (KBA) general secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa and president Amir Nawaz Waraich said that in protest of the alleged torture of lawyers, they would abstain from proceedings in court on Thursday. They also stated that a ban will be put on the entry of the police in city courts.

According to the KBA, the protesting lawyers were attacked and their vehicles were also damaged by some miscreants at Kala Pull. They wanted to lodge an FIR against such miscreants but the police force denied it.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) also condemned the attack on the lawyer Inayat Jatoi and announced a full-day strike across all courts in the Sindh region. They further added that he was seriously injured due to a barbaric attack by private goons and police.

The acting secretary of SBC, M Rustam Bhutto said, "We also demand that the Sindh inspector general of police, Karachi deputy inspector general of police and the concerned SSP and station house office immediately lodge the FIR and arrest the culprits involved in the premeditated attack."

Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told The Dawn, "At around 9:42 pm, the lawyers shifted their demonstration to Sharea Faisal, blocking both lanes of the main road near the Finance and Trade Centre."

The lawyers were demonstrating due to non-registration of a case regarding torturing their fellow lawyer, Iqbal Inayat Jatoi and his family, but the SHO of Mahmoodabad police station did not listen to their demands. In response to this, the protesters called for the removal of SHO Mehmoodabad police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor