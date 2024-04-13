Pakistan: Lightning kills 14 as heavy rains batter Balochistan, Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 : At least 14 people were killed following lightning strikes in Balochistan and Punjab as heavy downpours hit parts of provinces on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing officials.

According to officials, four people were killed by lightning in Surab, Dera Bugti, and Pishin districts of Balochistan after westerly waves entered the province.

Whereas, lightning struck two youths, Farid Ahmed and Jabir Ahmed, sitting in a garden of Tanak area in Surab district, killing them on the spot, while one other was injured. Meanwhile, one person died in Pishin district and another in Dera Bugti district by lightning.

Two children died in Basti Kalwar of Rahim Yar Khan district, one person in Thul Hassan, a couple in Basti Khokhran Feroza, a farmer in Khan Bela and a shepherd in Mari Allah due to lightning.

Meanwhile, another person died in Khairpur Daha and an eight-year-old child in Chak-113 area of Bahawalpur district by lightning. A woman was killed in a similar incident in Lodhran, according to Geo News.

Nearly the whole region of Balochistan and several areas of Punjab have been impacted by rain, thunderstorms, and dusty winds. Additionally, Quetta experienced a lot of rains, which broke the heatwave and made the temperature pleasant.

A multitude of feeders experienced an electrical collapse, leaving much of Quetta without electricity since last afternoon. Meanwhile, a hailstorm in Washuk, Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat, Mastung, Nushki, Bolan, and Pashin caused the weather to turn frigid, reported Geo News.

However, a spokesperson for the Balochistani administration stated that due to the unexpected rainfall and weather in the province, directives have been sent to all commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Chief Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti has directed measures to remove encroachments from all natural drainage routes, and the district disaster management authorities have been notified, he said.

