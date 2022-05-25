Pakistan long march: Imran Khan seems to be resorting to old 'dharna' tactics

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen using the same tactics of "dharna" as he employed in 2013 before coming to power in Islamabad.

In past, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had rejected the results of the 2013 elections and sat on dharna for around 126 days in 2014 without any result, according to the Pakistan vernacular media.

Later, the PTI chief won the election of 2018 using the Panama scandal and corruption as focal points.

After coming to power, he had promised many facilities to the people of the country but during his reign of nearly four years he could not fulfill even one of his promises.

Despite having the full support of the people and institutions, Imran Khan has failed to give results and lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Now it seems that he has once again resorting to his old techniques of dharnas, which may lead to a bloody confrontation in Pakistan.

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan flagged off the protest march towards Islamabad on Wednesday, a clash broke out between the leaders and police which led to the arrest of several of its leaders.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that he will not withdraw his call for dharna unless the government accepts his demands of dissolving the assemblies and holding elections.

The PTI and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government are ready for a face-off on the issue of long march. PTI is adamant that it will enter Islamabad at any cost while the government is determined to stop it.

All political parties are now keen on bringing out a long march for Islamabad and sitting on a dharna in Islamabad. On the other hand, the government uses all its resources to stop it, which leads to confrontation.

Many people are injured when the government uses force. The citizens are harassed unnecessarily and the economic damage can't be calculated. The politics of protest on large scale by mobilizing the mob has become a routine and it is encouraging the feelings of violence in the youths.

( With inputs from ANI )

