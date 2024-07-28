Pakistan: Minority Ahmadiyya community member shot dead in Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 : A member of the minority Ahmadiyya community was shot dead by two motorcyclists at a dental clinic in Alipur village near Lalamusa City in Pakistan's Punjab on Saturday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to the police, Zakaur Rehman, a medical dispenser, was present in his clinic along the GT Road when two gunmen reached the spot. One of the gunmen entered the clinic and opened fire at him. The assailants fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Zakaur Rehman (53) received three bullets in the upper part of his body and died on the spot. A team of Lalamusa Saddar police arrived at the site of the crime and shifted the body to the Kharian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a post-mortem, according to Dawn report.

In addition, a team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency arrived at the site and gathering forensic evidence from the spot. A Gujrat police spokesman said there was no security camera inside the clinic and CCTV footage had been obtained from nearby shops to identify the gunmen.

Gujrat District Police Officer Mustanser Atta Bajwa inspected the site of the incident and formed different teams under the SP investigation to find the suspects, Dawn reported.

According to the police official, victim owned the clinic and had hired a dentist. The official said the victim assisted the dentist as a dispenser. However, the local residents called him a 'doctor.'

Jamaat Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesman has condemned the killing of Zakaur Rehman. He said that the victim was an official of the local Jamaat chapter. He is survived by a widow, a son and three daughters, Dawn reported.

The spokesperson added that the attacks on the Ahmadiyya community have witnessed a rise after a Supreme Court decision to release a community member on bail after his review petition was accepted. He called on the government and superior judiciary to take notice of the attacks on Ahmaddiya community members.

