Pakistan: Muhajirs decry Tando Allahyar killing, baton charge on protesters

Muhajir political activists --Muslim immigrants who migrated from various regions of India after the Partition of India-- on Sunday decried Tando Allahyar killing of Khalilur Rehman Khanzada, alias Bholu, outside a court in the police's presence and baton charge on women who protested against the arrest of their family members in the district.

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday condemned Friday's killing of the party's senior worker Khanzada, reported The News International.

Addressing workers gathering at the park adjacent to the party's headquarters, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the police and provincial administration had been trying to give the Tando Allayar tragedy an 'ethnic colour' by using force against the Muhajir protesting women and cracking down on Muhajir political activists, reported The News International.

"The MQM-P does not want to give the incident an ethnic colour. It was an act of terrorism and we demand that the government and law enforcement agencies arrest Khanzada's killers," he said.

He alleged that the police had set an example of fascism by forcefully crushing the peaceful protest held by women and violating their sanctity.

"Police personnel should be ashamed of beating women with sticks," he said.

The MQM-P convener said the Tando Allahyar incident had created restlessness among the Muhajir community across the province, reported The News International.

MQM-P leader Amir Khan said Khanzada was a brave and courageous man who had presented himself in court in a false murder case.

"Four days ago, the killers quarrelled with Khanzada in the court and beat him up in front of everyone. Following the incident, he demanded government protection after receiving death threats but he was not given security," said Khan.

He added that other people who were absconders in the case had been roaming freely and Khanzada's killer was taking selfies in the police custody, reported The News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

