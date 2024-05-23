Pakistan: OGRA bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 : The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has banned the sale and purchase of substandard LPG cylinders throughout Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a notification issued by the OGRA, the regulatory body declared that refilling substandard LPGO cylinders was dangerous and issued notices to 313 LPG marketing and 19 cylinder-producing companies.

The OGRA has warned LPG marketing companies against selling LPG to unauthorised distributors. According to the notification, new SOPs for the LPG business have been developed, and only authorised distributors will be able to sell and purchase LPG going forward, reported ARY News.

The notification went on to say that the decision was made in response to an increase in cylinder blasts and that the body is working to save lives and businesses.

On May 3, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was reduced by (PKR) 20 per kilogramme in Quetta.

According to sources, LPG rates have been reduced by (PKR) 20, bringing the price from (PKR) 280 to (PKR) 260 per kilogramme, reported ARY News.

It is worth noting that LPG prices had previously dropped by (PKR) 20 per kilogramme, bringing the total reduction to (PKR) 40 per kg in a matter of weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor