Pakistan: One killed, 14 injured after vehicle carrying students plunges into ditch in Swat 

Swat [Pakistan], August 29 : One student was killed after a vehicle carrying students plunged into a ditch in Swat on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

The vehicle met with an ill fate in the Fazal Banda Matta area of Swat, resulting in the death of a student.

According to the specifics, the awful tragedy happened when an unfortunate car carrying a student from the government college Matta rolled into a ditch and injured 14 others. The students travelled to Swat on a college outing, ARY News reported.

Earlier, at least six people, including women, were killed earlier in Mansehra after a van carrying passengers fell into a gully as such accidents have become a regular affair in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure. Details indicated that the passenger van's tyres blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the ravine.

The passenger van was travelling from Battagram to Mansehra. Six individuals, including two ladies, were reported dead and ten others were injured, according to rescue sources. The injured and deceased have been sent to hospitals.

Moreover, in another accident, a car and a van collided on Friday at Babusar Top-Chilas, resulting in at least eight fatalities and nine critical injuries, according to ARY News. In the car-van crash near Babusar Top in the Gati Das neighbourhood, eight visitors died and nine were hurt.

The injured were transported to the hospital by locals and emergency crews who arrived at the scene quickly. Rescue workers told the media that following an accident, a passenger van and an automobile both caught fire and plummeted into a deep ravine.

