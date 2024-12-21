Pakistan: Parachinar Road remains shut for 74 days, causing severe disruptions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 21 : The Tal-Parachinar road in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has remained closed for the 74th consecutive day, causing severe disruptions in Kurram as tensions continue in the conflict-stricken region, Geo News reported.

The roadblock and the ongoing closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Kharlachi border have halted trade activities and led to critical shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicines, fuel, firewood, and LPG, in Parachinar. The closure has significantly impacted daily life and economic activities.

Local authorities have confirmed that efforts are underway to resolve the situation, with tribal elders actively involved in jirgas and negotiations. The prolonged road closure has also resulted in the shutdown of all public and private educational institutions in protest, with headmasters and principals joining the demonstrations.

Earlier, the religious leaders from the region held protests, demanding the immediate reopening of the roads and better security measures.

The Deputy Commissioner of Parachinar stated that emergency supplies, including life-saving medicines, have been sent to the region. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM's Adviser Barrister Muhammad Saif dismissed reports of a medicine shortage, asserting that all emergency medications had been provided and that further discussions with tribal leaders were ongoing, Geo News cited The News report.

The religious scholars, including Allama Noor Hussain Najafi and Allama Khyal Hussain, criticised Barrister Saif for downplaying reports of child deaths due to the blockade, calling his statements "misleading," Geo News reported.

Since November 21, at least 133 people have been killed and 177 wounded in clashes. The situation escalated after an attack on a security convoy escorting residents in November, which resulted in more than 40 deaths.

Recently, a severe shortage of medicines and healthcare services, compounded by extended road closures, led to the death of at least 29 children in the Kurram district. As tensions continue to rise, both residents and religious leaders have been urging the government to take swift action to restore peace and reopen key roads in the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor