Pakistan: Plea in Lahore High Court against recent hike in petrol prices

Lahore [Pakistan], September 17 : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved against the recent hike in petrol prices in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The head of the judicial activism panel Chief Azhar Siddique filed the petition in the Lahore High Court against the petrol hike.

The petition stated that the oil prices have dropped in the international market but the prices hiked in Pakistan, as per ARY News.

The government on Friday made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs 26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs 331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs 17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs 329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs 58 per litre and diesel by Rs 56 per litre.

