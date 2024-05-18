Pakistan: PML-N Central Working Committee nominates Shehbaz Sharif as working president

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Working Committee (CWK) on Saturday accepted the resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the party's presidency and nominated him as acting president, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

On May 13, Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position of PML-N President, stating that "the time has come" for his brother Nawaz Sharif to retake his "rightful place as the president of the party."

In 2018, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif was removed as PML-N president after a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by then-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar in a verdict said that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of PML-N.

Earlier in April, PML-N's Punjab President Rana Sanaullah urged party supremo Nawaz Sharif to assume its presidency after he got relief in the cases registered against him, Dawn reported.

PML-N's General Council has been convened at 11 am on May 28, which is when Nawaz Sharif will be elected president of the party, as per the party leadership. Moreover, Rana Sanaullah has been nominated as the PML-N's chief election commissioner.

The latest developments came as the PML-N held a meeting in Lahore's Model Town, which lasted for more than an hour and a half. Several PML-N leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended the meeting.

The meeting presided over by the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal announced the acceptance of Shehbaz Sharif's resignation. He was praised for taking care of PML-N for seven years, according to Dawn report.

Following this, PML-N leaders proposed Shehbaz Sharif's name as party president, which received the support of other members, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the report said.

According to PML-N leadership, Nawaz Sharif will be the final president of the party. However, considering the party rules, Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the president of the party.

