Pakistan: PML-N, PTI, PPP will do well in their stronghold constituencies, says survey

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are in a strong position in their respective strongholds, according to a prominent survey.

The PML-N is the most popular party in Punjab, with the support of 46 per cent of people in case of early elections. The PTI is second with 31 per cent voters' backing, according to News International.

About 5 per cent will vote for the PPP, 3 per cent for the TLP, while 2 per cent intend to vote for the PMLQ, according to an Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey,

Further, the PPP is the most popular party in Sindh with 44 per cent of voters supporting it. With 13 per cent, the PTI is the second choice of voters in Sindh.

Over 7 per cent will vote for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, 3 per cent for the TLP, 3 per cent for the PMLN, and 1 per cent for the Awami National Party (ANP).

Also, the PTI enjoys the support of 44 per cent of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 17 per cent back the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. Over 11pc will vote for the ANP, 11pc for the PMLN, 7 per cent for the PPP, 3 per cent for Jamaat-e-Islami, while 1 per cent of people will vote for the Qaumi Watan Party.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is the first choice of 20 per cent of voters. Over 18 per cent of people will vote for the PTI, while 15 per cent would back the PPP, 14 per cent PML-N, 8 per cent JUIF, 5 per cent Balochistan National Party, 5 per cent like the PkMAP, while 2 per cent from the province back the ANP.

On the other hand, more than 3,700 people from across the country took part in the survey, conducted between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022. In the poll, the IPOR also asked the public if they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 general election.

To which, 44 per cent answered "yes" while 54 per cent said "no." The 44 per cent, who had voted for the PTI in 2018, were asked if they would vote for the PTI in 2023 as well. Over 52 per cent expressed their intention not to vote for the PTI in the next general election, but 40 per cent said they would once again support the PTI, according to News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor