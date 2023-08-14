Pakistan: Police arrest 43 workers of Imran Khan's party in Charsadda 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 : As many as 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested by police for holding a rally without permission in Pakistan's Charsadda, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI workers were arrested for organising a rally without taking permission from the administration. DSP Sanobar Shah said that cases were lodged against the PTI worker for interfering in state affairs, according to ARY News report.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested PTI workers for making an offensive statement against a state institution. According to details, PTI workers who were involved in attacks on military installations and public buildings on May 9 are being arrested, ARY News reported. Notably, protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al Qadir case on May 9.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have again relaunched a massive crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The police said that the raids were being conducted for the suspects wanted for alleged involvement in May 9 violence in Pakistan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The police said that they have been carrying out these raids to arrest the suspects wanted in the criminal cases registered against them for allegedly targeting military installations and buildings in May 9 protests, as per the Dawn report.

Some of the sources alleged that the Punjab police high-ups have asked for these arrests of the PTI workers after PTI’s senior vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the party workers to celebrate Independence Day by organizing rallies, according to Dawn.

They further said that the government authorities feared that the PTI workers might raise party flags instead of national flags on the rooftops on Independence Day and that might cause disgrace to the nation, as per the Dawn report.

The Punjab police high command has directed to stop PTI workers from taking out rallies or demonstrations across Punjab before or on August 14.

