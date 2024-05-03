Pakistan: Police enforce ban on wearing uniform off-duty

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 3 : Islamabad police have implemented new regulations on Friday prohibiting police officers from wearing uniforms while off-duty.

The new orders were disseminated by the federal capital police through wireless communication, emphasizing that officers are strictly forbidden from wearing uniforms while coming or going from duty.

According to police officials, uniform will only be worn at the point of duty. Additionally, officers are required to be in pairs during duty hours, and they must carry their weapons at all times.

The decision to implement the new uniform regulations was made observing the current security landscape in the city, with the Islamabad Police taking proactive measures to safeguard both its personnel and the public.

In a related development, the Islamabad Police recently unveiled a new mobile application aimed at bolstering public safety and crime prevention efforts.

The ICT-15 App, introduced under the directive of the former Minister of Interior Sarfraz Akbar Bugti, aims to empower residents of the capital city by encouraging active engagement in crime prevention efforts and community well-being.

Residents of Islamabad can now conveniently download and utilize the ICT-15 App, as it is readily available on the Google Play Store.

This user-friendly application opens up a channel for citizens to report a wide range of concerns, including illegal activities, incidents, complaints against law enforcement, the presence of unlawful residents, or any suspicious criminal activity.

As soon as information is submitted via the app, the police are committed to swift response times, ensuring that help arrives in the shortest possible duration.

