Pakistan poll body summons 26 dissident PTI members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned 46 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National and Punjab assemblies to appear before it on April 28 and May 6 respectively, reported local media.

The ECP on Monday issued notices to 20 PTI members of the National Assembly and 26 members of the Punjab Assembly, asking them to appear before the commission, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The decision was taken at an ECP meeting where the commission deliberated upon a letter written by the PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Notably, ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, the PTI had filed a reference against its 20 dissident members of the National Assembly, seeking their disqualification. Further, Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is also said to have sent references against 26 dissident members to the ECP.

However, after his ouster, Imran Khan, in a letter, informed the ECP over a week ago that the party lawmakers had resigned from the National Assembly and asked the commission not to appoint any of them as Leader of the Opposition or a member of any parliamentary committee, according to the media outlet.

In the letter, Imran Khan said that the PTI refused to recognize the "imported government" formed in an "unconstitutional way" and thus, the party had resigned from all the seats in the National Assembly on April 11, while references had also been filed for action against the defiant members under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

"I hereby withdraw the names of women and minority members on the reserved seats of PTI MNAs, the party will not be responsible for any action taken by these members. PTI MNAs have resigned, so no member should be nominated in the name of PTI as the Leader of the Opposition or member of the parliamentary committee," the media outlet quoted Khan as saying.

Notably, the letter, submitted by Babar Awan to the ECP, also demanded strict action against those who use PTI's name at any forum.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor