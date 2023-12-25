Pakistan: Poll prep enter next phase as deadline for filing nomination ends

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 : After the extended deadline for submitting nomination papers for national and provincial constituencies ended on Sunday evening, the 2024 general elections entered the next phase, according to Dawn.

Since the final lists of eligible candidates contesting elections will be made public by the Pakistan Election Commission when the vetting process is completed in the coming days, intense competition is expected in several constituencies.

Many candidates or their representatives went to the offices of their respective returning officers in Punjab to file nomination papers.

Citing reports, Dawn reported that as many as 600 candidates filed nomination papers for Lahore's 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial constituencies.

Those who filed papers included Atta Tarar (PML-N), Ijaz Buttar (PTI) and Asif Hashmi (PPP) in NA-117; Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) and Muhammad Madni (PTI) in NA-118; Maryam Nawaz (PML-N), Aleem Khan (IPP) and Hafiz Rauf in NA-119; Maryam Nawaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Atta Tarar in NA 120 and Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ayaz Sadiq and Ch Javaid in NA 121.

Imran Khan, Sardar Latif Khosa, Azhar Siddique, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq, and Hafiz Talha filed nomination papers in NA-122, while Shehbaz Sharif and Liaqat Baloch filed nomination papers in NA-123, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, in NA-124, 125, 126, 127, 128 and 129, Aun Chaudhry, Rana Zamir, Afzal Khokhar, Ameerul Azeem, Karamat Khokhar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar, and Mehr Ishtiaq filed their nomination papers. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid filed papers for NA-130.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz's papers were also filed in PP-80 (Sargodha).

Though candidates from other parties have begun preparations to launch their campaigns in their constituencies in Punjab and other provinces, the PML-N candidates appear to be highly optimistic. "I will win," said Hafiz Mian Nauman, a PML-N candidate for NA-128 the constituency consisting of Gulberg, Ichhra and several other localities of Lahore, Dawn reported.

The procedure of submitting nomination papers in Rawalpindi was concluded on Sunday, although the usual rush and bustle was missing.

On the first two days, most major party leaders presented their nominees. Even though the ECP was extended by two days, there was less activity outside the returning officers' offices because most individuals arrived without large gatherings.

As per the election schedule issued earlier by the electoral body, nominations were supposed to be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revised the schedule for the general election, which is slated to be held on February 8 next year, by extending the date of submission of nomination papers by two days.

The top polling body announced that the nomination papers could be submitted by December 24.

From December 25-30, the returning officers will examine the candidates. On the other hand, the election is scheduled for February 8, 2024, according to ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor