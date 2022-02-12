Pakistan: Power tariff hike of Rs 3.09 puts burden on consumers

Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased power tariff by Rs 3.09 per unit on Saturday, according to a notification released by the authority.

This announcement comes at a time when Pakistan's economy is already struggling and the country is facing rising inflation.

The decision will place an additional burden of Rs 30 billion on the power consumers, reported The News International.

As per NEPRA, the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for December 2021 will be charged with the bill of February 2022.

The bill will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except domestic lifeline and K-Electric consumers, reported the newspaper.

Furthermore, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not seem to be satisfied with the Imran Khan government despite the latter increased taxes on a number of products and services in Pakistan.

IMF's Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz conveyed that Islamabad should not be limited to taking measures related to tax alone, but it should also find other ways to enhance the competitiveness of the economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

