Pakistan: Proscribed extremist groups find space in electoral politics

Proscribed extremist groups such as Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) find electoral space in Pakistan politics which will be witnessed in the upcoming local elections to be held soon.

The TLP is among several religious sect groups, functioning on the blurred line between non-violent religious extremism and violent militancy that want their share of the pie in the upcoming local government elections, particularly in urban centres like Karachi, according to News International.

In recent years, the Pakistan government, under its unannounced policy of 'mainstreaming militants', has been encouraging several religious groups, proscribed or otherwise, to take part in electoral politics instead of using violent means, News International reported.

Further, in some cases, political parties in Pakistan alliances have been formed with major political parties and independent groups and proscribed religious groups are now taking part in elections. In the process, they are becoming actors in mainstream electoral politics aided by their party workers.

Earlier, TLP a violent Barelvi sectarian group is a case in point. It was formed in 2016 following the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a policeman who killed Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, in 2011, over his opposition to blasphemy laws.

After pulling big crowds, and organising violent street protests on the issue of blasphemy laws, the TLP took part in the 2018 general elections. It emerged as Pakistan's fifth most popular party, finishing third in terms of votes polled for the Punjab Assembly, surpassing the Pakistan Peoples Party, and winning two provincial assembly seats from Karachi, according to News International.

Despite polling a significant number of votes in the 2018 general elections, the TLP continued to organise violent protests. This compelled the Pakistan Federal government to declare it a proscribed outfit.

However, after weeklong protests in November last year, the TLP was able to pressure the federal government into unbanning the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

