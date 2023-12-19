Pakistan: Protesters resume long march to Islamabad against alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 19 : The Balochistan Yakjehti committee started its march from Dera Ghazi Khan to Islamabad to protest against the blocking of transport and threats to protesters on Tuesday.

ڈیرہ غازی خان بھر میں ٹرانسپورٹ بند کرنے، سفر کرنے والوں کو دھمکیاں دینے اور ریاستی سازشوں کے خلاف لانگ مارچ ڈی جی خان سے پیدل اسلام آباد کی جانب روانہ ہو چکی ہے۔ ریاست ٹرانسپورٹ بند کرکے لانگ مارچ کو نہیں روک سکتی، لانگ مارچ ہر صورت اپنے پیاروں کی بازیابی اور بلوچستان میں جاری… pic.twitter.com/GissLGUlAO — Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech (@BYCKech) December 19, 2023

The protesters vowed to march towards Islamabad despite the closure of transport and to raise their voices for the recovery of their loved ones and against the alleged ongoing genocide and state terrorism in Balochistan, The Balochistan Yakjehti committee said.

In a post on X, the committee said, "The long march against the blocking of transport across Dera Ghazi Khan, threats to travelers and state conspiracies has left DG Khan on foot towards Islamabad. The state cannot stop the long march by stopping the transport, the long march will in any case go ahead for the recovery of their loved ones and against the ongoing genocide and state terrorism in Balochistan."

It added, "Dera Ghazi Khan, on a long march from the Ghayur Baloch of Taunsa We invite you to actively participate and be a part of it."

Mehrang Baloch, a political worker in her post on X said that, "Today at 11 a.m., a long march will be held on foot towards Islamabad from the Gadai Chowk picketing site, DG Khan's Ghayur Baloch will ensure his participation."

آج 11 بجہ گدائی چوک دھرنے کے جگہ سے اسلام آباد کے جانب پیدل لانگ مار چ کیا جائے گا، ڈی جی خان کے غیور بلوچ اپنے شرکت یقینی بنائے۔#MarchAgainstBalochGenocide pic.twitter.com/S4gzS6RvOY— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) December 19, 2023

Earlier today, the Balochistan Yakjehti Council announced that they will continue the long march against alleged genocide by Pakistani forces on people of Balochistan after it called of a sit-in at Dera Gazi Khan on Monday night. The Baloch Long March will now start to move towards Islamabad today, according to Dawn.

Notably, four students from Ghazi University were detained by police two days prior for setting up a welcome camp for the protesters. Shaukat Ali, Asif Leghari, Miraj Leghari, Abdullah Saleh, and ten other peopleincluding womenwere taken into custody due to their alleged violations of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which forbade public meetings and was enforced by the district government, Dawn News Pakistan reported.

The Baloch Long March is being orgainsed by the Baloch people who have called for an end to state terrorism and massacres in Balochistan.

Earlier, in Turbat, Balochistan, the Long March faced resistance as at least 20 participants, including women, were detained as the Baloch Yakjehti Council's (BYC) long march reached Dera Ghazi Khan, Dawn reported.

Led by Mohammad Asif Laghari, the BYC's long march was intercepted on Shah Sikander Road. The police claimed the participants resisted, leading to the detention of several men and women, although the women were later released.

"Baloch Solidarity Committee's Dharna is continuing at DG Khan, Gadai Changi, but the police have blocked the road from all sides and are continuously harassing and harassing the Baloch people participating in the dharna," posted the Baloch Yakjahti Committee on X.

ASP City Rehmatullah Durrani informed protesters of the imposition of Section 144, prohibiting processions or rallies, a directive the participants defied.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Section 144, with police warning of action against violators until December 19, according to police.

