Pakistan: PTI forms commission to probe senators’ role in approving Army Act Amendment Bill

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday formed a one-member commission to investigate the role of its senators in approving the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which proposes up to 5 years of imprisonment for anyone, who discloses sensitive information pertaining to military or maligns the armed forces in any way, The News International newspaper reported.

The News International is an English-language newspaper in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Senate on July 27 approved the Bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, seeking stern action against those who disclose sensitive information about the country’s security or the armed forces, with a majority vote.

The development came after PTI's core committee meeting held with party chief Imran Khan as the chair on Saturday.

Further, as per The News International, the core committee meeting decided to take disciplinary action against those lawmakers "found guilty of deviating from the party policy in connection with the approval of the Army Act in the Senate", read the statement issued by the PTI.

The former ruling party announced on Twitter that the one-member commission, led by Senator Shibli Faraz, will launch its probe immediately into the role of PTI’s senators in approving the Bill and will present its recommendations to the party chairman.

The statement added that in light of the recommendations of the commission, disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of deviating from the party line.

Matters related to the prevailing political situation in the country, preparations for the next general elections, the party’s political strategy, and other issues were also discussed in the core committee meeting.

Moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the Bill titled, 'Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023', stated those who disclose information against the interests of the country or the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

The bill read, "If any person, who is or has been subject to this Act, discloses or causes to be disclosed any information, acquired in an official capacity, which is or may be prejudicial to the security and interest of Pakistan or the Armed Forces of Pakistan, shall be guilty of an offence, and on conviction by the court constituted under this Act, be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.”

