Pakistan: PTI lawmakers attack Punjab Assembly Dy Speaker in session to elect CM

A chaos ensued in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers threw "lotas (round vessel)" at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister, reported local media.

The PTI lawmakers set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought "lotas" to the House and started chanting "lota, lota (turncoats)", lashing out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition, reported Geo News.

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards.

Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms, reported Samaa TV.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister's office has been vacant for nearly two weeks since former Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who was removed from his position last week, accepted Usman Buzdar's resignation on April 1.

Today's session for the Chief Minister's election is being held in line with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), wherein it rejected PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz's plea to hold the early elections and restored the powers of the Deputy Speaker, according to Geo News.

The PML-Q candidate Pervaiz Elahi, backed by PTI, and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, are stated to be in a close contest for the post of the Chief Minister.

Exuding confidence in their victory in the CM election, the joint Opposition has claimed to have the support of 200 members in the house of 371. Notably, a candidate needs the support of 186 members to become the chief minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

