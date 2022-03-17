Pakistan: PTI threatened lawmakers from voting against PM, accuses PML-Q

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema accused the Pakistani government of threatening its lawmakers from casting vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tariq, citing the interview of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi on a Pakistani channel in which he severely criticized the government, said that he had spoken his heart out on Tuesday, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

While speaking at the interview, Pervaiz said that all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies are "100 per cent inclined" towards the opposition party.

"It is Khan Sahab's duty to reverse the tilt. But I believe the time to send a delegation (for assuring support) has passed. Had he done this earlier, this could have been avoided," Pervaiz was quoted as saying by Geo News citing Pervaiz's interview to Pakistani channel.

Despite Pervaiz's statement claiming that the government's allies are joining hands with the opposition, Tariq refuted all the speculation and said, "If we have to tilt towards opposition on the no-trust move, we will announce our decision very clearly and properly."

Tariq further accused the Pakistani government of mishandling Punjab and its governance system, adding that, "now no one is responsible to take responsibility of Punjab's current situation."

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders have claimed that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is planning to ambush Sindh House in Islamabad.

"The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we [MNAs] had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security, said a joint statement released by PPP Member of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor