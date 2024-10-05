Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan's party "terrorist group"

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be treated like "terrorists" before it gets too late, ARY News reported. She called Imran Khan's party a "terrorist group" that repeatedly targets its own country.

In a statement posted on X, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her past statements have been proved to the world today.

In a post on X, Maryam Nawaz stated, "What I have always been saying, today has come in front of the world. PTI is not, never was and never will be a political party. It is a terrorist group that repeatedly attacks its own country. The state should treat them like terrorists or it will be too late."

https://x.com/MaryamNSharif/status/1842521344128205273

Maryam Nawaz said that PTI comprises "trained terrorists" on the frontlines, whom it uses to target the police and the state. She stated that no state could tolerate a political party, that acts like a "terrorist group," ARY News reported.

She shared a picture of a police constable who was injured due to stone pelting. Earlier in the day, the Imran Khan-founded party claimed the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. However, the government sources rejected the claims.

IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested Gandapur on charges related to attacks on the state and misuse of official protocol, ARY News reported citing sources.

Senior PTI leader Omar Ayub confirmed Gandapur's arrest. He said that Peshawar High Court had already granted bail. However, his arrest was made by the Form-47 government, according to ARY News report.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed following the arrest of Gandapur.

Earlier in the day, PTI accused Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) of ordering tear gas shelling at D Chowk in Islamabad on Saturday. The video shared by PTI on X shows security personnel using tear gas against protesters.

While sharing the video on X, Imran Khan-founded party stated, "Mohsin Naqvi and PMLN have ordered massive tear gas shelling at D-Chowk. Attacking your own peaceful protestors won't stop them!"

