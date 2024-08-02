Pakistan: Rain breaks 44-year-old record, inundates Lahore, kills four

Lahore [Pakistan], August 2 : As heavy rains in Lahore on Thursday broke a 44-year-old record in three hours, four people lost their lives in the city, while at least seven people suffered injuries, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Two people were also killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Six flights between Lahore and Karachi faced delays due to rain as the Civil Aviation Authority staff remained busy clearing the runway and surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the incessant rain may last until August 6, with some gaps in between. It added that Lahore would experience above-normal rainfall for the first two weeks of August, Dawn reported.

Residents of Mughalpura, Tajpura and Garhi Shahu struggled with unclogged sewers, which were blocked perhaps due to excessive garbage. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in several areas after they broke down amid heavy rains.

The rainwater entered the emergency department and other wards of the Services Hospital, General Hospital, and Mayo Hospital, destroying medicine and stored equipment and flooded the parking area of the General Hospital.

Power outages gripped the city as rain caused 410 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company to trip.

A minor died due to a house collapse, while three died of electrocution across the city. Another house collapse injured two people.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed in Upper Chitral and Abbottabad districts.

A farmer and a girl were washed away because of flash floods in the two areas.

Relief activities took place in the Sorech village. It was affected by a glacial lake outburst on Thursday.

Upper Chitral District Commissioner Haseebur Rehman Khalil said the flood left 60 families homeless.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan said that if the rain battered in the same manner, the Chenab river might swell up and a flood situation might occur.

