Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah accuses Imran Khan's party of engaging in propoganda, misleading people for protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 : Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership of engaging in propaganda against the state and misleading people for protests, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah's statement came as PTI and the federal government have been blaming each other for the violence during Imran Khan-founded party's protest in Islamabad in November that claimed the lives of four security personnel.

The PTI has claimed that at least 12 party workers were killed and 1,000 others were arrested during the protest. However, the government has rejected the allegations of using live ammunition against the protesters.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government said that four security personnel including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were killed during PTI protest launched on November 24, according to Geo News report.

While speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" on Wednesday, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan's party incited approximately 15,000 to 20,000 armed individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to join their protest in Islamabad.

He further said that more than 250 law enforcers were injured in gunfire from PTI supporters during the protests in November. Rana stressed that such violent acts necessitate accountability for those who cause harm to society.

Senior PML-N leader also criticised PTI over its poor planning, saying: "There was no proper arrangement for protesters, making it difficult for them to stay," Geo News reported.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI after the debacle witnessed at D-Chowk, will not be able to launch a protest again soon. He said that Imran Khan's party perhaps would "never be able to give a protest call again."

He rejected PTI's allegations against government of ethnic targeting of Pashtuns. Sanaullah said, "The PML-N government was and remains open to dialogue. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even extended an invitation of negotiations, but they rejected it."

