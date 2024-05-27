Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah calls for creating mechanism to stop interference of institutions in each other's domain

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has called for creating a 'mechanism' so that institutions do not interfere in each other's domain, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. His statement comes after judges wrote letters stating alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial work.

During Geo News show "Naya Pakistan", Sanaullah said, "Writing a letter by the judges is enough (to prompt) the development of a mechanism so that institutions do not interfere in each other's domains."

He made these remarks while referring to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges' letter that surfaced in March alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters, Geo News reported.

The Islamabad High Court judges, including Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz had written the letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), requesting the body to hold a judicial convention over the alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.

After the letter surfaced on March 27, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa chaired a full court meeting of the Supreme Court to hold discussion on the matter that sought guidance from the SJC "with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on the part of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with the discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation".

On March 28, the CJP Isa held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the advice of the full court in the presence of Pakistan's law minister, attorney general, senior puisne judge, and the registrar of the apex court. During the meeting, the Pakistan government decided to form a commission to carry out into allegations levelled by the IHC judges.

On March 30, the federal cabinet approved the formation of an inquiry commission over allegations of the IHC judges and appointed former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as its head, according to Geo News report. However, Jillani recused himself from the commission and as a result, the apex court took suo motu notice of the issue.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in a blind alley since 2014. He said PML-N kept waiting during the PTI government for talks. He stated that PTI founder Imran Khan's stance of not talking to lawmakers was the main reason behind the current situation.

Referring to the PTI stance of holding talks with the establishment, Sanaullah said the Inter-Services Public Relations director general, had said that the lawmakers should talk with each other as there was no point of speaking to the military, Geo News reported.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI founder by adopting this strategy was inflicting damage upon himself, his party, and Pakistan. He said, "The ongoing situation is not suitable for anyone. The deadlock should end. There is no ego or reluctance on our part. It is from the other side." He said the other side called them names when PML-N spoke about holding negotiations.

