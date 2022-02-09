Pakistan reacts on India's Hijab controversy, calls it violation of human rights

The Karnataka hijab controversy escalated on Tuesday with reports of protests and confrontations with Karnataka CM Bommai and the high asking people to keep calm. Now Pakistan ministers now have commented on the issue. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. "Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," the minister said.

Pakistan's information and broadcasting minister Ch Fawad Hussain said what is going on in India is terrifying. "Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice," he tweeted.Pakistan-born activist Malala tweeted, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women. For the unversed, on January 1, six Muslim students of a government Pre-University college in Karnataka's Udupi were barred from attending classes wearing a hijab. The college management cited a new uniform policy behind the reason for the ban. The issue has now spilled over to other government colleges in Udupi with several students protesting for and against a ban on hijab.