Pakistan records highest number of militant attacks in August since November 2014

Islamabad, Sep 3 A sharp increase in militant attacks across Pakistan has been recorded in the month of August with 99 terror incidents reported so far, a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated.

According to the report, is the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. These attacks have resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly targeting security forces personnel and civilians, The News reported on Sunday.

As per data, an 83 per cent rise in August when compared with July, as the month saw 54 attacks. The PICSS report also mentioned four suicide attacks, three in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one in mainland KP.

The month of July, meanwhile, witnessed five suicide attacks, the highest in a year. Overall, the country witnessed 22 suicide attacks in the first eight months of 2023, in which 227 people have been killed and 497 injured, The News reported.

The data showed that Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) were the most affected regions by militant violence in August, compared to the previous month. Balochistan witnessed a 65% increase in militant attacks, from 17 in July to 28 in August, while erstwhile FATA witnessed a 106% increase, from 18 in July to 37 in August. However, both regions also saw a decrease in fatalities, by 19% and 29% respectively.

KP, excluding its tribal districts, also saw a significant increase in militant attacks, from 15 in July to 29 in August, an 83% rise. The deaths and injuries also increased by 188% and 73% respectively, The News reported.

The province was mainly targeted by the TTP and its splinter groups, who claimed responsibility for several attacks. The province of Sindh witnessed a slight increase in militant attacks, from three in July to five in August. The deaths also increased from one to four.

