Pakistan report 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

Pakistan reported 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said that the country's overall number of cases has increased to 1,465,910, including 1,349,189 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

The number of active cases has dropped to 87,168 including 1,668 those who are in critical condition, as per Xinhua.

According to the NCOC, 37 people died on Monday while battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,553.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 553,112 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 490,103 case, Xinhua reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

