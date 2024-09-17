Pakistan: Residents of Swabi district demand lower electricity rates amidst rising costs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 17 : A protest and sit-in were held in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led by local leaders demanding 300 free electricity units per meter from the Tarbela Dam powerhouse for local residents.

According to The Express Tribune, the protesters also called for electricity rates to be set at PKR 8 per unit for commercial use and PKR 3 per unit for domestic use in the province.

The protestors said that these measures would address the concerns of those affected by the Tarbela and Ghazi Barotha projects and provide benefits to communities along the Indus River.

The protest, spearheaded by Ehsan-ul-Haq Bam Khelvi, the district president of Da Haq Awaz, involved a march to the Tarbela Dam powerhouse. A heavy police presence, including barriers and containers, prevented the protesters from accessing the dam's premises.

Negotiations with the local administration proved fruitless, leading the protesters to demand that senior WAPDA officials come to the site to address their grievances. With no resolution in sight, the protesters staged a sit-in at Hamlet Chowk Road, declaring that their protest would continue until their demands were met.

Notably, Swabi is pivotal for Pakistan's power generation, particularly through the Tarbela Dam, one of the largest earth-filled dams in the world. Located near Swabi, the dam is a key component of Pakistan's hydropower network, generating approximately 4,888 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

In recent months, electricity prices have surged for the 14th time within a year, significantly increasing the financial burden on consumers.

From July 2023 to August 2024, adjustments have added over PKR 455 billion to consumer costs. The highest increase, PKR 7.06 per unit, occurred in March 2024. These frequent price changes have made it difficult for citizens to manage their expenses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor