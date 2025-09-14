Pakistan: River levels stay high across Sindh as flood precautions continue

Karachi [Pakistan], September 14 : River levels remained high across Sindh on Saturday, as authorities stayed on alert and the Pakistan Army finalised preparations to support local administrations in case water levels rise further, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the provincial rain and flood emergency monitoring cell, several major barrages are witnessing elevated flows. Guddu Barrage is currently experiencing a high flood, with water inflow at 544,658 cusecs and outflow at 514,051 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage is seeing a medium flood with an inflow of 470,580 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage recorded a low flood at 262,509 cusecs. Panjnad reported equal inflow and outflow at 575,195 cusecs.

Army officials, along with civil administration teams, have been inspecting flood-prone areas in districts including Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, and Guddu. Strengthening of embankments and other preventive measures is underway. Medical camps run by the Pakistan Army are also active in these areas, offering free treatment to residents and standing by in case of any emergency situation, as per The Express Tribune.

Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his ongoing efforts to support flood-affected communities. Calling Bilawal's leadership a "ray of hope."

Memon said the PPP would not rest until full rehabilitation, noting that agriculture was hardest hit. He welcomed the federal announcement of environmental and farm emergencies but criticised delays in a Benazir Income Support relief package promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to The Express Tribune.

He added that Bilawal had toured affected districts in Punjab and Sindh and met provincial leaders to plan farmer recovery, urging federal support for swift action.

