Pakistan SC stops authorities from arresting Imran Khan till August 9 in lawyer killing case 

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 : Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan until August 9 in a case related to the murder of a lawyer in Quetta, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

On June 6, senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed by unidentified people while travelling to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

A day later, the police lodged a case against the former Pakistan Prime Minister in the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the slain lawyer's son, according to The Express Tribune.

Advocate Shar had submitted an application against Imran Khan, seeking registration of a treason case against him for violating the Constitution.

However, the case could not be heard due to the absence of the bench while members of the legal fraternity boycotted court proceedings against the killing of the senior lawyer.

The cricketer-turned-politician had approached Supreme Court against the case. During the last hearing, the apex court had directed Imran Khan to appear before the bench in person, The Express Tribune reported.

Justice Afridi had said, "To get relief the petitioner has to appear in person and surrender before the court." A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the application on Monday.

During the hearing, the Balochistan government lawyer requested the court to at least ask the PTI chairman to appear before the joint interrogation team (JIT). Justice Afridi said that the court at present will not issue any such order.

Justice Hilali said that the petitioner had challenged the contents of the FIR. The petitioner's lawyer Latif Khosa called JIT "controversial" and said, "We do not accept it", The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, the IG Balochistan submitted the investigation report of Shar's murder case to the court. The report stated that as per the FIR, the victim was being threatened with filing a petition under Article 6 against Imran Khan.

According to the report, during the investigation, a seven-member JIT was formed by Pakistan's Interior Ministry on June 8. Since then, JIT has held eight meetings under the chairmanship of DIG CTD, The Express Tribune reported.

The JIT had decided to probe four people in connection with the matter, one of which was former Pakistan PM, according to the report. Summons notices were sent to Imran Khan on June 19 in this regard.

The statements of the deceased's wife and two brothers have also been recorded. However, so far, Imran Khan has not taken part in the probe despite the notices sent to him by the authorities, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the police report, the case is being investigated. The bench has barred the authorities from arresting the PTI chairman in the matter and postponed the proceedings until August 9.

