Pakistan: Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 21 : At least four terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army in the Semu Wanda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Friday, Dawn News reported citing Pakistan's military media wind statement.

According to the Pakistan-based News Daily, during a fierce exchange of fire, four terrorists were shot dead while one who was injured was apprehended by security forces.

"These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians," the statement added.

Additionally, the security forces also recovered arms, equipment and explosives during the operation.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the statement added.

Since the talks with the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the group intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the KP police and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

Earlier this month, at least 10 terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in the Tank region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Pezu neighbourhood, ARY News reported citing the country's military media wing.

The Pakistani military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists were killed after the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation on the "reported presence of terrorists".

Ten terrorists were killed immediately as a result of a fierce firefight with Pakistani soldiers that took place during the operation."These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion [and] killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said, according to ARY News.

The security forces found a sizable stockpile of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists after the operation.

The troops have stepped up operations against militants as a result of an increase in terrorist activity since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the termination of a ceasefire with Pakistan in November of last year.

