Pakistan sees 24 pc spike in militant attacks in April: think-tank

The number of militant attacks in Pakistan increased by 24 per cent in April, but deaths and injuries decreased by 53 per cent as compared to March this year, an Islamabad based think-tank said.

Last month, the militants carried out 34 attacks, in which 55 people were killed, including 34 security force personnel, 13 civilians and eight militants, according to figures released by Islamabad-based think-tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The militants carried out 26 attacks across the country in March, in which 115 people were killed and 288 people injured, Xinhua news agency reported citing the PICSS report.

According to the report, most of the attacks took place in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), now part of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, followed by other parts of KP and southwest Balochistan province.

In April, PICSS recorded 16 militant attacks in erstwhile FATA, in which 31 people were killed, including 21 security force personnel, seven militants and three civilians, while 10 people were injured, including six security force personnel and four civilians.

In KP, militants carried out 10 attacks, in which 17 people were killed, including 12 security force personnel and five civilians, while injuring six people, three civilians and three security force personnel, according to the report.

In Balochistan, four militant attacks were witnessed, in which one security force personnel and one civilian were killed, while five people were injured, including one security force personnel and four civilians, the report added.

( With inputs from ANI )

