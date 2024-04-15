Pakistan: Sharif family 'afraid' of prisoner number 804, says leader of Imran Khan's party

Quetta [Pakistan], April 15 : Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly, Omar Ayub has said that the Sharif family was "afraid" of prisoner number 804, referring to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and the country's former prime minister Imran Khan by his prisoner number, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Sunday, Ayub asserted that PTI has focused on raising awareness among the masses, with claims that his party would form the next government once the current administrations are dissolved, Adding to that, he stated, what PTI wanted was supremacy of the law and constitution.

"This is not old Pakistan. People have now awakened. Despite hurdles, our rallies have been successful," Ayub said.

The PTI leader further disclosed that his party workers were tortured and were barred from displaying party flags during public gatherings in Pishin and Chaman, as per Geo News.

He said that the coalition parties would organise rallies nationwide in the coming days.

According to Geo News, Ayub announced on April 12 that, under the umbrella of a "grand opposition alliance," they would launch a protest movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for "restoration of the Constitution and democracy" in the country from Balochistan.

The opposition leader emphasised that the resources of Balochistan must prioritise the welfare of its residents above all else. In fact, the resources of any province should be spent on its people, he said.

Subsequently, the six-party opposition alliance launched its protest drive against the government a day earlier with a rally in Baloshitan's Pishin, where PTI Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the "Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin."

"The people of the country came forward to make this movement successful," the politician said during his address in front of a charged crowd.

The gathering was held at the Taj Lala Football Stadium in Pishin after the alliance comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) decided to begin a nationwide movement against the government.

Meanwhile, announcing to join the PTI, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharif Khilji said he never did politics for favours and funds.

"The PPP has become a party of Zardari, not Bhutto," he said.

