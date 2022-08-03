Pakistan sides with China in row with US over Pelosi's visit

Islamabad, Aug 3 Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its strong commitment to the "one China" policy amid controversy over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan that has infuriated Beijing, media reports said.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed firm support to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, The News reported.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability," he said.

The world was already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security, and "cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy", the Foreign Office said.

"Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements."

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory and had said it would consider the visit a major provocation.

China responded swiftly, warning the US Ambassador in Beijing of "extremely serious consequences" and announcing military drills in seas around Taiwan - some of the world's busiest waterways.

Pelosi, third in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

