Pakistan: Sindh Commission for Women airs concerns over abduction of minor girls in Karachi

In the case of the mysterious disappearance of two girls from Karachi, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW), while highlighting the recent trend of minor girls being abducted, said that the girls must be recovered and brought back to Karachi and added that the culprits must be prosecuted in Sindh from where the minor girls were abducted.

The minors Dua Zehra Kazmi and Nimra Kazmi were traced but have not been recovered yet. Both the girls had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Karachi.

Highlighting the recent trend of minor girls being abducted, the commission asked for attention to be brought to the issue. It is recommended to oversee if the acts are being carried out by a certain group of human traffickers.

The SCSW has also called for an age determination of the test to verify the ages of the girls. It added that the girls must be kept under safe custody. It also added that the minor must have an option of meeting with their parents, reported Dawn.

Condemning the harassment and intimidation that the family of the girls and lawyers looking out the case of minor girls are going through, the Commission has shown grave concern over the matter.

The Commission said that the culprits involved in the abduction and facilitation of their nikah should be punished as per law.

In another unexpected twist, the alleged 'Nikahnama' (marriage documents) of both the girls went viral on the internet on Monday. Both the girls from Karachi were traced in Punjab. One of the girls, Nimra was traced in Dera Ghazi Khan where she was found to have married a man, Najeeb Shahrukh, according to the Nikah Nama and court documents obtained by The News International.

The other minor abducted, Dua, was traced in Lahore after her marriage documents, which went viral on social media, showed a Lahore address. According to the Nikahnama, Dua has married a man, Zaheer Ahmed, 21. Karachi police sources said the marriage document Dua appeared to be genuine but the police were trying to further verify it.

The hearing of the cases in the district courts is to be held on Saturday (May 30). The cases are being led by advocate Altaf Khoso (nominated lawyer of the WDD and member of the violence against woman committee of the SCSW) and his Plus Legal Aid team.

( With inputs from ANI )

