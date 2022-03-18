Pakistan: Sindh to retaliate if government imposes governor's rule in province, warns Sindh CM

Pakistan's Sindh Province's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday warned the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over imposing governor's rule in his province and said that the people will retaliate against this "unconstitutional move".

"Let me categorically state that any unconstitutional move by the federal government to impose the governor's rule in Sindh will provoke an unprecedented retaliation from the people of Sindh," Pakistani channel Geo News reported citing Syed Murad Ali Shah's tweet.

His statement comes after the Pakistani interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he advised the government to impose the governor's rule in Sindh in the wake of the alleged horse-trading controversy.

A few hours ago, PTI's Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer claimed that about 24 MNAs have sought refuge in Sindh house, fearing that the Pakistani government would take strict steps against them.

Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, told journalist Hamid Mir that the disgruntled members would vote for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

Waseer also said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket. Meanwhile, MNA Ramesh Kumar announced that he has parted ways with the PTI, reported Geo News.

Amid this chaos, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is leaving no opportunity to oust Imran Khan. PPP's MNA Abdul Qadir Patel said that the disgruntled members of the PTI are "living peacefully in Sindh House," and "will leave after ousting Niazi [Imran Khan]," according to Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that there were reports of the transfer of huge amounts of money to Sindh House.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor