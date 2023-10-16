Pakistan: Study reveals burden of new recruits on national budget

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : A recent study conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has brought to light the significant financial burden placed on the national budget by newly recruited individuals ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 22, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The study, titled "Lifetime Cost of Public Servants," also uncovered that politicians often make promises of public employment without taking into account the government's role in creating new opportunities rather than solely offering jobs.

It suggested that by providing employment opportunities, particularly within their own political party or patronage network, politicians can build a base of supporters who are more likely to vote for them in elections.

The study revealed that the net present value of a Grade-1 employee hired in July 2023 would amount to Pakistani rupee (PKR) 8, 17, 27 million. This includes various components such as salary, pension, perks, benefits, and operating costs. In a similar vein, it was calculated that the state of Pakistan would need to allocate Rs49 million for a Grade-17 officer over a thirty-year period.

These figures raise questions about whether the country possesses sufficient revenue streams to support this compensation for the next 30 years. The statement underlines the importance of pausing and reflecting on the implications of adding a new worker to the system. It is crucial to remember that the state of Pakistan and the government will be responsible for covering the cost through taxation, as per The Express Tribune.

The statement emphasizes the necessity for long-term planning to help Pakistan break free from its debt spiral. It suggests that the institute carefully considers the cost-effectiveness of retaining an employee before making a decision.

"PIDE has proposed a prudent and cost-effective approach before making decisions about retaining employees. This way, the institute can assess how it can afford to sustain the person's employment throughout their working life."

The statement underscores the need for governments to assess the long-term financial consequences of immediate job creation and find a balance between short-term benefits and sustainable fiscal policies. While immediate job creation can have positive effects, it is equally important to recognize that rapid job creation can have negative repercussions, the press release stated.

