Pakistan: Supreme Court summons Imran Khan in lawyer murder case on July 24

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, according to ARY News.

The PTI chief has been asked to appear before the Supreme Court on July 24 at 10:30 am.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi heard Imran Khan's plea.

However, at the beginning of the hearing, the counsel of the PTI chairman Latif Khosa pleaded with the court to stop the proceedings of the case, reported ARY News.

In his arguments, Khosa claimed before the apex court that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the government is against the law of the land. To, this Justice Yahya Afridi remarked the accused should surrender himself before the court first.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar's murder case on June 7, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others, according to ARY News.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead on Tuesday at Airport Road in Quetta and the case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

Earlier on June 21, the PTI chief was granted protective bail in three cases related to the May 9 vandalism and the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta, Dawn reported.

