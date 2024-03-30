Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls for resignation of SC, Islamabad High Court judges

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the resignation of chief justices of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC) for "inaction" on intelligence agencies' interference in judicial affairs, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan alleged that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and IHC CJ Aamer Farooq turned "a deaf ear" towards the repeated complaints of IHC judges against ISI's interference in the judiciary's affairs.

Raoof Hassan referred to a letter penned by six Islamabad High Court judges accusing the intelligence agencies of intervening in judicial affairs, including attempts to put pressure on judges through abduction and torture of their families and secret surveillance in their homes.

The IHC judges further said that the issues were already brought to the attention of IHC Chief Justice through two letters written on May 10, 2023 and February 12, 2024. However, there was no responsibility fixed even after the letter.

Hassan stated that the letter "indicted" the IHC chief justice and mentioned the instances when the "intimidation and interference" were brought to his attention.

He said that the IHC chief justice did not take any action to protect judicial independence "despite being informed in writing and verbally," adding that it was because Chief Justice Farooq was "complicit" in the matter, according to Dawn report.

According to PTI spokesperson, Chief Justice Farooq "had the biggest role" in the trial of cases against Imran Khan and his convictions and he "supervised" the entire process.

Hassan further said that the letter also "directly indicted" the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as it stated that the CJP was informed about the issue in "multiple meetings."

Notably, the letter referred to one one meeting between the six Islamabad High Court judges and the CJP in May 2023. At the time, Umar Ata Bandial was in the office, and the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan was the senior puisne judge.

During his remarks at the press conference, Hassan said that the party founded by Imran Khan had repeatedly called on the IHC chief justice to recuse himself from cases against Khan. However, he rejected the requests, Dawn reported.

Raoof Hassan called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif an accused and beneficiary of the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs. He added that despite being the accused and beneficiary, Shehbaz Sharif was allowed to appoint the head of the commission to investigate the allegations made by the six judges.

Calling it a "judicial surrender," PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan said that the matter, instead of an executive inquiry, should be investigated in a full court hearing of the apex court.

PTI's core committee member and Insaf Lawyers Forum president, Niazullah Khan Niazi, said that the letter has demonstrated that the system has been paralysed. He further said that PTI won with a landslide victory despite being deprived of its electoral symnbol. He said that the result of elections was reversed through the manipulation of Form-47.

Niazi said PTI is demanding rule of law and lawyers will initiate another movement for this cause. He said, "We will stage a protest in front of the Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court and D-Chowk," Dawn reported.

PTI leader and lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said Imran Khan-founded has rejected the commission formed to probe the allegations, as per the Dawn report. He called on the Supreme Court to carry out inquiry into the matter. HE called Shehbaz Sharif a "puppet PM" who cannot hold a free and fair inquiry.

