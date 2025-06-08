Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman calls June 11 "crucial date" for Imran Khan's bail

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party's founder, Imran Khan, will get bail and termed June 11 as a "crucial date" for this matter, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Khan stated that this will be the fourth Eid which is being celebrated without Imran Khan. However, he noted that his ideology continues to guide the PTI.

Gohar Ali Khan announced that the PTI will collaborate with opposition parties to start a movement led by a "pattern-in-chief" from prison. He urged opposition parties to join the PTI for the sake of Pakistan's survival and security.

He stated that a plan for the upcoming budget has been finalised, with an important press conference set for June 9. Speaking about the detention of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, he claimed she is being held in prison without any charges to pressure the PTI founder.

Gohar Ali Khan emphasised that no deals will be made to secure the release of Imran Khan and rejected rumours of internal rifts within PTI and asserted the party's unity.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed the hearing of petitions requesting the suspension of sentences for Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11, ARY News reported.

The court's decision came after the National Accountability Bureau urged the court to give them more time to prepare arguments. Acting Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case. Imran Khan also announced a protest movement against the government across the nation.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar said that the protest movement will not be centred in Islamabad but will be conducted across the nation. He stressed that Imran Khan feels "pushed against the wall" and has no choice but to hold protests.

He added that the PTI founder will instruct the movement from jail. He said that the PTI founder has asked him to make a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present during their next meeting.

